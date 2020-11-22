15-11-23 Mariachis mark the Feast of Saint Cecilia, the patron saint of musicians. Clip4news Mariachis mark the Feast of Saint Cecilia, the patron saint of musicians. Mexico's legendary marching … More

Clip4news Mariachis mark the Feast of Saint Cecilia, the patron saint of musicians. Mexico's legendary marching Mariachis celebrate the feast day of Saint Cecilia, their patron saint, with a pilgrimage to the Basilica of Guadalupe.

"The mariachis are part of heritage for all of mankind; there are Japanese, Dutch, French, Colombian, Chilean, Venezuelan, Central American, and so it would be very difficult for the tradition to come to an end."