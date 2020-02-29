VATICAN'T: Catholic/UN Population Control

From the Editor's Desk, Michael Matt asks some tough question: - Is Pope Francis promoting contraception in support of the United Nations' population control agenda? - If not, how does Team Francis … More

#UniteTheClans #ResistFrancis From the Editor's Desk, Michael Matt asks some tough question: - Is Pope Francis promoting contraception in support of the United Nations' population control agenda? - If not, how does Team Francis justify their public alliance with pro-abort globalists who believe they need to reduce population in order to save the planet? - Why did French President Macron say that only uneducated women have large families? Another tough question: Is the Vatican backing Bernie Sanders' run for the White House? Team Francis has had Bernie as an honored guest speaker at the Vatican and, most recently, they went public in attacking Trump from inside the Vatican. GO FIGURE: Mass in the White House and pagan idols in the Vatican. On Ash Wednesday this year, there was a Catholic Mass celebrated inside the Trump White House, after Trump issued a statement on Lent that sounded like it was written by a traditional Catholic.