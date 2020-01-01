Clicks69

Self-Control

la verdad prevalece
12
Titus 2:1-5 New Revised Standard Version Catholic Edition (NRSVCE) Teach Sound Doctrine 2 But as for you, teach what is consistent with sound doctrine. 2 Tell the older men to be temperate, serious,…More
Titus 2:1-5 New Revised Standard Version Catholic Edition (NRSVCE)
Teach Sound Doctrine
2 But as for you, teach what is consistent with sound doctrine. 2 Tell the older men to be temperate, serious, prudent, and sound in faith, in love, and in endurance.
3 Likewise, tell the older women to be reverent in behavior, not to be slanderers or slaves to drink; they are to teach what is good, 4 so that they may encourage the young women to love their husbands, to love their children, 5 to be self-controlled, chaste, good managers of the household, kind, being submissive to their husbands, so that the word of God may not be discredited.
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

Pattfm and one more user like this.
Pattfm likes this.
DEFENSA DE LA FE likes this.
la verdad prevalece
Synonyms for self-control

continence,
restraint,
self-command,
self-containment,
self-discipline,
self-government,
self-mastery,
self-possession,
self-restraint,
will,
willpower
  • Report
DEFENSA DE LA FE likes this.
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up