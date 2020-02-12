Clicks96

a word cloud of the pope's latest Apostolic Exhortation, Querida Amazonia

Tesa
1
It gives a sense of the overall emphasis of the document.
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

Thors Catholic Hammer
I see the word “God” gets a few mentions.
Antipope francis has rejected the Holy Trinity and therefore does not believe in God.
Why people bother with these endless pamphlets from a former excommunicated catholic priest like Bergoglio is a source of amazement.
  • Report
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up