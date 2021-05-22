Can the Government Shut Down the Church? An Interview with Fr. David Sherry. For the past year, governments have mandated lockdowns as a response to COVID-19. In most of the world, these lockdowns … More

Can the Government Shut Down the Church? An Interview with Fr. David Sherry.



For the past year, governments have mandated lockdowns as a response to COVID-19. In most of the world, these lockdowns have prevented Catholics from attending the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass, and, in many cases, have even prevented priests from celebrating the Mass in public churches.



In this interview, Fr. David Sherry of the Society of St. Pius X answers the question many Catholics have struggled with: can the government shut down the operation of Church? What, if anything, should Catholics do to regain their right to public worship?



Fr. Sherry describes the proper relationship between the Church and state, reminding us that this relationship does not involve multiple "churches", but only the one, true Church established by Jesus Christ. Thus, the Catholic Church must not be thought of as a civil organization, but rather as the Body of Christ. This understanding of the Church's true place in the world is at the core of the question about whether the government has power over her operation in the world. Fr. Sherry explains how the state should operate as subordinate to the Church in matters that concern both Church and state.



Throughout a series of questions, Fr. Sherry demonstrates that this right relationship between Church and state is far from the situation we find ourselves in today.



Fr. Sherry addresses the coronavirus crisis head-on. explaining how an understanding of the various goods between which humans must choose ought to be ordered. He answers questions dealing with balancing physical health with spiritual wellbeing, the way our knowledge of God puts the world into the right perspective, and whether we can attend Mass even if there is a danger to our health.



In this interview, Fr. Sherry gives a Catholic perspective on today's hot-button issues, including cancel culture, covid-19, vaccines, and protests. In every case, Father gives the principles first and then applies them— a helpful guide for anyone trying to make decisions in a crazy world!