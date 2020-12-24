Clicks7
The Nativity of the Lord - Christmas Matins Antiphon Venite
This is an antiphon from the 3rd Nocturn of Matins, the night liturgy, for Christmas Day. It is based on Psalms 96: 11, 13. "Let the heavens rejoice and the earth exult before the face of the Lord, for he has come." "Laeténtur caéli, et exsúltet térra ante fáciem Dómini, quóniam vénit."
