The Nativity of the Lord - Christmas Matins Antiphon Venite

This is an antiphon from the 3rd Nocturn of Matins, the night liturgy, for Christmas Day. It is based on Psalms 96: 11, 13. "Let the heavens rejoice and the earth exult before the face of the Lord, for he has come." "Laeténtur caéli, et exsúltet térra ante fáciem Dómini, quóniam vénit."