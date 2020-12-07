Vatican Documents Found in Popesse Francesca’s House

During a search in the apartment of Francesca Immacolata Chaouqui, 39, Italian police found material belonging to the Holy See.In 2015, Chaouqui - then called “the Popesse” - was involved in Vatileaks II and received a suspended 10 months sentence for having leaked Vatican documents to the press.She was a member of COSEA, the Pontifical Commission for study and guidance on the organisation of the economic-administrative structure. Francis established the commission in July 2013 with the aim of gathering information in view of the Vatican’s financial reform.Now, police found in Chaouqui’s apartment documents regarding Francis, the APSA, and the Vatican’s London property, as well as stamps with the Holy See’s coats of arms, pontifical seals and parchments with the word "Secretum" in filigree, generally used by the Vatican Secretariat of State.Earlier, Chaouqui had stated that she had returned all sensitive documents to the Vatican.Presently, she is being investigated for an alleged involvement in a fraud regarding the purchase of Chinese masks during the first Covid-19 outbreak.In 2016, Chaouqui was sentenced to eight months for having forged and used her late aunt’s permission to drive a car in the centre of Rome.