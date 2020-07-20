Trump Should Investigate McCarrick & His Creepy Bishop Network

The Pope and the USA bishops have stalled a report on ex Cardinal McCarrick's (laicized for sexualing abusing minors and seminarians) predatory behavior, but researches have published a study … More

The Pope and the USA bishops have stalled a report on ex Cardinal McCarrick's (laicized for sexualing abusing minors and seminarians) predatory behavior, but researches have published a study showing the tight networks between ex Cardinal Theodore McCarrick and a network of American cardinals and bishops. Dr. Taylor Marshall shares the research and concludes that if the Pope and the USA bishops won't release a report, perhaps it's time for President Donald Trump to ask for an investigation in the largest Catholic scandal in American history - stretching over multiple States.