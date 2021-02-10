Break Through Notions of Nationality and Ethnicity to Seek God's Appearance Verse 1 No matter your nationality, you should step outside it, transcend yourself and who you are. You should step … More

Break Through Notions of Nationality and Ethnicity to Seek God's Appearance Verse 1 No matter your nationality, you should step outside it, transcend yourself and who you are. You should step outside it. Go out of your bounds, and view God’s work from a creature’s point of view. This way you won’t place limitations on the footprints of God. Chorus Break through, break through your ideas of nationality and ethnicity to seek the appearance of God. Break through, so you won’t be confined by your own ideas, so you’ll be able to welcome the appearance of God. Otherwise, you will remain in eternal darkness and never gain God’s approval. Seek the appearance of God! Seek the appearance of God! Verse 2 Nowadays many think it absurd— God’s appearance in a certain nation or people, God’s appearance there. How profound is the meaning of God’s work, and how important is the appearance of God! How can man’s notions and thoughts possibly take their measure? Chorus Break through, break through your ideas of nationality and ethnicity to seek the appearance of God. Break through, so you won’t be confined by your own ideas, so you’ll be able to welcome the appearance of God. Otherwise, you will remain in eternal darkness and never gain God’s approval. Seek the appearance of God! Seek the appearance of God! Verse 3 God is the God of the human race, not owned by any nation. He does His work as planned, unconstrained by any form or nation. Perhaps you’ve never imagined this form, or your attitude to it is of denial, or maybe where God appears, the people there are the most rejected on earth. Bridge Yet God has His wisdom. With great power and truth and by His disposition, He has gained a group of people who are of one mind with Him, and a group of people He will make complete. They have been conquered, they have endured all manner of trials and tribulations, and can follow Him to the very end. Chorus Break through, break through your ideas of nationality and ethnicity to seek the appearance of God. Break through, so you won’t be confined by your own ideas, so you’ll be able to welcome the appearance of God. Otherwise, you will remain in eternal darkness and never gain God’s approval. Seek the appearance of God! Seek the appearance of God! Seek the appearance of God!

from Follow the Lamb and Sing New Songs