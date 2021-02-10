Clicks25
Saint José Luis Sánchez del Río - February 10
Saint José Luis Sánchez del Río (March 28, 1913 – February 10, 1928) was a Mexican Cristero who was put to death by government officials because he refused to renounce his Catholic faith. His death was seen as a largely political venture on the part of government officials in their attempt to stamp out dissent and crush religious freedom in the area. He was dubbed "Joselito."
Yo quiero ir a las montañas. Yo quiero ir a pelear.
Pues yo también quiero morir por Cristo. Quiero mi sangre derramar.
Han profanado las iglesias y pisoteado al Señor.
Ya no es tiempo de escondernos. Hacen falta soldados. Hace falta valor.
¡Corazón Cristero! Dispuesto a batallar hasta el fin.
Ahora es tan barato el cielo..., ¡Morir para vivir!
Yo quiero ir a las montañas. Yo quiero ir a pelear.
Pues yo también quiero morir por Cristo. Quiero mi sangre derramar.
Han profanado las iglesias y pisoteado al Señor.
Ya no es tiempo de escondernos. Hacen falta soldados. Hace falta valor.
¡Corazón Cristero! Dispuesto a batallar hasta el fin.
Ahora es tan barato el cielo..., ¡Morir para vivir!
Corazón sin miedo, de niño y de gigante en la fe.
Qué dicha es caer con este grito: ¡Que viva Cristo Rey!
El Sol teñía con luz de sangre aquellos campos de dolor.
Estaba en pie con la bandera, y en su pecho, la pureza y el honor.
A los verdugos que gritaban que renegara de su fe,
El respondió: "Fusílenme, la muerte es chica.
Quiero irme al cielo; quiero ver a mi Rey".
Corazón Cristero... (bis)
Aún lo veo en mis ojos. ¡Que viva Cristo Rey!
Aún lo escucho en mis oídos. ¡Que viva Cristo Rey!
Aún lo siento en mi corazón. ¡Que viva Cristo Rey!
English:
I want to go to the mountains. I want to go to fight.
I also want to die for Christ and to shed my blood.
They have desecrated the churches and trampled on the Lord.
Now is not the time to hide. We need soldiers. We need courage.
Cristero Heart! Willing to fight until the end!
What a joy it is to fall with the cry: Long live Christ the King!
The sun stained with blood-light the fields of suffering.
He stood with the flag, and on his chest, purity and honor
To the executioners who yelled at him to renounce his faith,
He shot back: "Shoot me. Death is small matter to me.
I want to go to heaven. I want to see my King.”
Cristero Heart!... (twice)
I still see him in my eyes. (Long live Christ the King!)
I still hear him in my ears. (Long live Christ the King!)
I still feel him in my heart. (Long live Christ the King!)
