April 25 The First Reading breski1

Acts of the Apostles 4,8-12.

Peter, filled with the holy Spirit, answered them, "Leaders of the people and elders:

If we are being examined today about a good deed done to a cripple, namely, by what means he was saved,

then all of you and all the people of Israel should know that it was in the name of Jesus Christ the Nazarean whom you crucified, whom God raised from the dead; in his name this man stands before you healed.

He is 'the stone rejected by you, the builders, which has become the cornerstone.'

There is no salvation through anyone else, nor is there any other name under heaven given to the human race by which we are to be saved."



Psalms 118(117),1.8-9.21-23.26.28cd.29.

Give thanks to the LORD, for he is good,

for his mercy endures forever.

It is better to take refuge in the LORD

Than to trust in man.

It is better to take refuge in the LORD

Than to trust in princes.



I will give thanks to you, for you have answered me

and have been my savior.

The stone which the builders rejected

has become the cornerstone.

By the LORD has this been done;

it is wonderful in our eyes.



Blessed is he who comes in the name of the LORD;

we bless you from the house of the LORD.

I will give thanks to you, for you have answered me

and have been my savior.

Give thanks to the LORD, for he is good;

for his kindness endures forever.