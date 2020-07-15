Virgin Mary statue set on fire in Boston | SW NEWS | 135

shalomworld on July 15 2020 Vandals set fire to a statue of the Blessed Virgin Mary outside a church in Boston. Police are treating the incident, which took place on Saturday at St. Peter parish in … More

shalomworld on July 15 2020 Vandals set fire to a statue of the Blessed Virgin Mary outside a church in Boston. Police are treating the incident, which took place on Saturday at St. Peter parish in Dorchester, as arson. The culprit or culprits set fire to plastic flowers which were in the hands of Our Lady causing the face and upper body of the statue to be burned. The parish erected the statue 75 years ago to welcome returning soldiers home from the Second World War and to remember those killed in battle. Nobody has yet been arrested in connection with the incident. Pope Francis expresses sadness over Turkey's decision to convert Hagia Sophia into mosque Pope Francis says he is pained by Turkey's plan to convert the former Christian cathedral of Hagia Sophia in Istanbul back into a mosque. The Pope made his comments during his midday Angelus address on Sunday. The byzantine basilica was built in the 6th century during the reign of the Emperor Justinian. In the 15th century the invading Ottomans then turned it into a mosque. Then finally in 1934, under a secularist Turkish government, the mosque was turned into a museum. Two U.S. Catholic churches set ablaze over the weekend Two Catholic churches have been set ablaze in the United States in recent days. On Saturday morning, the 250-year-old Mission San Gabriel Arcángel Church in California was destroyed by fire. The church was founded in the 1770’s by the Spanish Franciscan missionary, Saint Junipero Serra. His statutes have recently been toppled by anti-racism protesters in the cities of Los Angeles, San Francisco and Sacramento. Saint Junipero’s critics accuse him of oppressing native Americans. Notre Dame to be restored to “last known visual state” After months of debate, we now know that the rebuilt Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris will look exactly the same as it did before it was gutted by fire last year. The decision was announced in recent days by the French president, Emmanuel Macron. Following last April’s blaze, he had suggested he favored rebuilding the cathedral spire in a more avant-garde architectural style. Now, though, he has confirmed that the cathedral will be restored to its “last known visual state.” Pope appoints Cardinal Tagle as member of Pontifical Council for Inter- religious Dialogue Pope Francis has appointed Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle to the Pontifical Council for Inter-religious Dialogue. Cardinal Tagle, who hails from the Philippines, is currently the Prefect of the Vatican’s Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples. The Pontifical Council for Inter-religious Dialogue is responsible for promoting good relations between the Catholic Church and non-Christian religions in accordance with the spirit of the Second Vatican Council declaration on such matters, Nostra Aetate. Cardinal Parolin to visit Marian Shrine on the Feast of the Assumption It’s been confirmed that the Vatican’s Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, will offer Holy Mass at the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Lourdes in France on August 15th, the Feast of the Assumption of Our Lady into heaven. With COVID-19 restrictions still in place across France, there will be no lay faithful present at the feast day Mass. It’s hoped, however, that many people worldwide will prayerfully participate in the sacred liturgy via online streaming. The invitation to Cardinal Parolin to visit Lourdes upon the Feast of the Assumption was issued prior to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, it’s now hoped that his visit will prove to be a sign of support for shrine which has been closed to pilgrims for much of the year due to those COVID-19 restrictions. Pope Francis recognizes miracle attributed to Venerable Mariantonia Samà Pope Francis has recognized a miracle attributed to the intercession of an Italian laywoman who died in 1953 following a life of great hardship, including 60 years of confinement to her bed. That papal seal of approval now paves the way for Venerable Mariantonia Samà to be declared ‘blessed’ by the Church. The miracle attributed to her heavenly intercession involves the healing of a woman from a severe osteoarthritis. The Pope has also approved four others candidates for sainthood as having lived lives of heroic virtue, thus paving the way for them to be declared Venerable.