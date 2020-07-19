Home
English
Login
Sign up
More
Videos
News
Pictures
Albums
Comments
Contact
About us
Terms
Privacy
Sidebar
Contact
•
About us
•
Terms
•
Privacy
Clicks
13
Bill Gates: "We have to prepare for the next one." (German subtitles)
woj_tek
yesterday
Bill Gates: "We have to prepare for the next one." (German subtitles) Quelle: 23.06.2020, US Chamber of Commerce Foundation, a Special Edition of Path Forwar...
Like
Share
More
Report
Add to album
Embed
Download
Social networks
Edit post
Replace medium
Remove post
Login
Send
Forgot password?
Send
Close
Sign up