‘We are not happy’: Byron Bay locals ‘outraged’ over beach parties.

Locals are “outraged” at the behaviour of young people holding weekend parties on Byron Bay beaches – violating coronavirus restrictions and tarnishing beaches by leaving behind their rubbish, according to Byron Bay’s Deputy Mayor Michael Lyon.



“We are not happy,” he told Sky News.



“We love our area, we love keeping our beaches and our public areas pristine and we pride ourselves on our environmental credentials.”



Mr Lyon said if people were not prepared to clean up after themselves and respect the rules of the local areas, they should go elsewhere.



“Anyone involved really just needs to have a wakeup call, and we will be cracking down on it as much as we can certainly with the police,” he said.



“Our community are up in arms … It’s unacceptable and we are doing everything we can.



“Don’t rely on us having bins up and down the beach, or anywhere, have a plan, take your rubbish with you and show some respect.”