Policy Changes for Victims of Religious Persecution Cause Concerns | EWTN News Nightly A global expert on religious freedom is concerned about a shift in policy for current US Secretary of State, … More





A global expert on religious freedom is concerned about a shift in policy for current US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, compared to the Trump administration. Nina Shea, the director of the Center for Religious Freedom at the Hudson Institute, writes in the National Review, the Secretary "...is bowing to trends in domestic partisan political fashions, not responding to realities in a world where the need to oppose religious persecution has become ever more urgent..." Shea joins us to explain what the change in policy of Secretary Blinken is compared to a state department under former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Shea discusses the kind of impact this will have on the millions of victims of religious persecution around the world. The director of the Center for Religious Freedom writes about Secretary Blinken's intent to treat international religious freedom as a co-equal to things like so-called abortion rights and LGBTQ policies. She shares what the impact is of this change. Shea also tells us what she would like to see from the Biden administration regarding religious freedom. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: Policy Changes for Victims of Religious Persecution Cause Concerns | EWTN News NightlyA global expert on religious freedom is concerned about a shift in policy for current US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, compared to the Trump administration. Nina Shea, the director of the Center for Religious Freedom at the Hudson Institute, writes in the National Review, the Secretary "...is bowing to trends in domestic partisan political fashions, not responding to realities in a world where the need to oppose religious persecution has become ever more urgent..." Shea joins us to explain what the change in policy of Secretary Blinken is compared to a state department under former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Shea discusses the kind of impact this will have on the millions of victims of religious persecution around the world. The director of the Center for Religious Freedom writes about Secretary Blinken's intent to treat international religious freedom as a co-equal to things like so-called abortion rights and LGBTQ policies. She shares what the impact is of this change. Shea also tells us what she would like to see from the Biden administration regarding religious freedom. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly