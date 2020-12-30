Francis Sitcom-Theology Replaces Baptism With "Poverty"

“The Son of God was born an outcast, in order to tell us that every outcast is a child of God,” Francis invented in his December 24 Christmas homily.
Only, Christ was not born "an outcast" but a descendent of King David and thus was of noble blood.
Further, being a child of God is not defined by social status, but by baptism.
Joseph was a carpenter....... that was a good, profitable, highly skilled occupation in Israel ! He was NOT born into poverty !!!