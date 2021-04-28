'There is panic everywhere - people are running for hospitals' - doctor in New Delhi. We hoped to speak to India's ruling BJP party, but at the last hour they said they were unable to do it. (Subscri… More





We hoped to speak to India's ruling BJP party, but at the last hour they said they were unable to do it.



It’s an indicator of how bad things are that the international spokesman who talks to Channel 4 News told us he was unable to appear because his own mother is in intensive care.



Instead, from New Delhi, Dr Rajeev Ranjan who is the chief adviser to India's premier medical institute, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences. He told us that hospitals are overwhelmed and “there is panic everywhere.”



