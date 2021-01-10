More

Things Are Going to Move Quickly Now. Stay Frosty and Get Ready for Emergency Broadcasts.𝙏𝙤 𝙅𝙤𝙞𝙣 𝙩𝙤 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙋𝙧𝙚𝙢𝙞𝙚𝙧 𝙈𝙤𝙣𝙩𝙝𝙡𝙮 𝙊𝙣𝙡𝙞𝙣𝙚 𝙈𝙚𝙢𝙗𝙚𝙧𝙨𝙝𝙞𝙥 𝙂𝙧𝙤𝙪𝙥 𝙬𝙞𝙩𝙝 𝙁𝙤𝙧𝙢𝙚𝙧 𝙐𝙎 𝙉𝙖𝙫𝙮 𝙎𝙀𝘼𝙇 𝙈𝙞𝙘𝙝𝙖𝙚𝙡 𝙅𝙖𝙘𝙤 & 𝙅𝙖𝙮 𝘾𝙖𝙢𝙥𝙗𝙚…