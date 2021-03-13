The 14th Supreme Knight of the Knights of Columbus, Patrick Kelly, Discusses the Organization The Knights of Columbus, the largest Catholic fraternal organization in the world, welcomes a new Supreme… More





The Knights of Columbus, the largest Catholic fraternal organization in the world, welcomes a new Supreme Knight. Patrick Kelly is the fourteenth Supreme Knight and heads the organization with more than two million members worldwide. He also spent 24 years with the US Navy, and joined the Knights of Columbus while a student at Marquette University. Patrick Kelly joins to tell us how the organization is doing and what his main priorities are as Supreme Knight. Kelly shares what ongoing or upcoming Knights of Columbus initiatives he is most excited about. He also explains why he joined the knights as a college student and how the organization has changed in that time. Kelly discusses if there are any similarities between the military and serving the Catholic Church. The church in Connecticut where the Knights of Columbus was founded was vandalized last month. Kelly gives an update on whether the church is being repaired and if any arrests have been made. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: The 14th Supreme Knight of the Knights of Columbus, Patrick Kelly, Discusses the OrganizationThe Knights of Columbus, the largest Catholic fraternal organization in the world, welcomes a new Supreme Knight. Patrick Kelly is the fourteenth Supreme Knight and heads the organization with more than two million members worldwide. He also spent 24 years with the US Navy, and joined the Knights of Columbus while a student at Marquette University. Patrick Kelly joins to tell us how the organization is doing and what his main priorities are as Supreme Knight. Kelly shares what ongoing or upcoming Knights of Columbus initiatives he is most excited about. He also explains why he joined the knights as a college student and how the organization has changed in that time. Kelly discusses if there are any similarities between the military and serving the Catholic Church. The church in Connecticut where the Knights of Columbus was founded was vandalized last month. Kelly gives an update on whether the church is being repaired and if any arrests have been made. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly