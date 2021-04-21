EWTN's Deacon Harold Burke-Sivers Shares Thoughts on the Derek Chauvin Verdict | EWTN News Nightly Co-host of EWTN's God's Blueprint for a Happy Life, Deacon Harold Burke-Sivers, joins to share his … More





Co-host of EWTN's God's Blueprint for a Happy Life, Deacon Harold Burke-Sivers, joins to share his thoughts on the guilty verdict of Derek Chauvin, in the death of George Floyd. Deacon Burke-Sivers explains how people of faith should respond. The deacon has spent more than twenty years in law enforcement and discusses what he believes needs to be done in terms of police reform. There are also those who want to abolish police altogether because they believe the system is so flawed it cannot be reformed. Deacon Burke-Sivers talks more about that and how we can move forward, come together and start healing as a nation. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: EWTN's Deacon Harold Burke-Sivers Shares Thoughts on the Derek Chauvin Verdict | EWTN News NightlyCo-host of EWTN's God's Blueprint for a Happy Life, Deacon Harold Burke-Sivers, joins to share his thoughts on the guilty verdict of Derek Chauvin, in the death of George Floyd. Deacon Burke-Sivers explains how people of faith should respond. The deacon has spent more than twenty years in law enforcement and discusses what he believes needs to be done in terms of police reform. There are also those who want to abolish police altogether because they believe the system is so flawed it cannot be reformed. Deacon Burke-Sivers talks more about that and how we can move forward, come together and start healing as a nation. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly