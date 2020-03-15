Trump Tried To Poach German Scientists, Offered Cash To Be Exclusive To US

wochitnews on March 15 2020 REUTERS/Andreas Gebert President Donald Trump tried to poach German scientists working on a cure for the coronavirus so he could secure exclusive rights to a potential … More

wochitnews on March 15 2020 REUTERS/Andreas Gebert President Donald Trump tried to poach German scientists working on a cure for the coronavirus so he could secure exclusive rights to a potential vaccine for the US only. Newspaper Die Welt am Sonntag reported that Trump's administration had offered large sums of cash to secure rights for the vaccine work, "but only for the USA." The German government is battling back, offering financial incentives to the company to remain in Germany. Karl Lauterbach, a senior German politician and professor of epidemiology, said in response to the story: 'The exclusive sale of a possible vaccine to the USA must be prevented by all means.