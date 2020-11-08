Pro-Life Miracle Attributed to Intercession of Blessed Michael McGivney

Knights of Columbus founder Fr. Michael McGivney was beatified this past weekend after Pope Francis approved a pro-life miracle attributed to his intercession – we speak with his family and share … More

Knights of Columbus founder Fr. Michael McGivney was beatified this past weekend after Pope Francis approved a pro-life miracle attributed to his intercession – we speak with his family and share the amazing story of young Mikey. ------------ Don't miss an episode of EWTN Pro-Life Weekly. Get updates here: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-pro-life-weekly ------------- EWTN Pro-Life Weekly with Catherine Hadro airs on EWTN every Thursday night at 10 pm ET. It re-airs on Sundays at 10 am and Tuesdays at 1 pm.