The Vatican Released Pope Francis' Schedule of His March Trip to Iraq | EWTN News Nightly The Vatican released Pope Francis' schedule of his trip to Iraq. Pope Francis will leave Rome for Baghdad on … More





The Vatican released Pope Francis' schedule of his trip to Iraq. Pope Francis will leave Rome for Baghdad on March 5th and will receive a welcoming ceremony upon arrival at the Presidential Palace in Baghdad, followed by meetings with President Barham Salih and other government officials. He will then meet with Catholic priests and religious at the Syro-Catholic Cathedral in Baghdad. The Holy Father will meet Iraqi’s Muslim top spiritual leader, Ali al-Sistani. The 90 year old has become one of the most heard and influential voices in the Islamic community and in Iraq. The official logo is the map of Iraq with two historic symbols: the Euphrates and Tigris rivers –which according to Iraqi tradition, was the original place of the Garden of Eden- and the palm tree. There is also a white dove that symbolizes peace flying with an olive branch over the Iraqi and Vatican flags. Rome Correspondent, Colm Flynn reports. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: The Vatican Released Pope Francis' Schedule of His March Trip to Iraq | EWTN News NightlyThe Vatican released Pope Francis' schedule of his trip to Iraq. Pope Francis will leave Rome for Baghdad on March 5th and will receive a welcoming ceremony upon arrival at the Presidential Palace in Baghdad, followed by meetings with President Barham Salih and other government officials. He will then meet with Catholic priests and religious at the Syro-Catholic Cathedral in Baghdad. The Holy Father will meet Iraqi’s Muslim top spiritual leader, Ali al-Sistani. The 90 year old has become one of the most heard and influential voices in the Islamic community and in Iraq. The official logo is the map of Iraq with two historic symbols: the Euphrates and Tigris rivers –which according to Iraqi tradition, was the original place of the Garden of Eden- and the palm tree. There is also a white dove that symbolizes peace flying with an olive branch over the Iraqi and Vatican flags. Rome Correspondent, Colm Flynn reports. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly