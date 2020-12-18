WARNING to the Clergy ~ Fr. Linus Clovis. Homily of Fr. Linus Clovis - The Gospel According to St Matthew 21 28-32 The Parable of the Two Sons 28 “What do you think? A man had two sons; and he went … More

WARNING to the Clergy ~ Fr. Linus Clovis.Homily of Fr. Linus ClovisThe Gospel According to St Matthew 21 28-32The Parable of the Two Sons28 “What do you think? A man had two sons; and he went to the first and said, ‘Son, go and work in the vineyard today.’ 29 And he answered, ‘I will not’; but afterward he repented and went. 30 And he went to the second and said the same; and he answered, ‘I go, sir,’ but did not go. 31 Which of the two did the will of his father?” They said, “The first.” Jesus said to them, “Truly, I say to you, the tax collectors and the harlots go into the kingdom of God before you. 32 For John came to you in the way of righteousness, and you did not believe him, but the tax collectors and the harlots believed him; and even when you saw it, you did not afterward repent and believe him.--Intro/Outro Audio from:Jeffrey Ostrowski - “Ave Maria” (Tomás Luis de Victoria)