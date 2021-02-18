Director of the Collection to Aid the Church in Central & Eastern Europe Discusses the Help Needed On Ash Wednesday, the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops is asking the faithful in the U.… More





On Ash Wednesday, the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops is asking the faithful in the U.S. to help Catholic ministries in more than twenty former Communist countries, by considering a donation to the collection for the Church in Central and Eastern Europe. Director of the Collection to Aid the Church in Central and Eastern Europe, at the USCCB, Tetiana Stawnychy, joins to tell us a bit about the significance of the theme for this year's collection, "Restore the Church. Build the future;" as well as some of the countries the collection is supporting. Tetiana gives her insight on what the residual effects on the Church are in Central and Eastern Europe due to Communist rule and what the conditions are like for Catholics there. The director of the collection shares some of the ways in which the donations are used to help and what some of the projects are. She also lets us know how people can donate to the cause.