Korean Church expresses concern over bloodshed in Myanmar | SW News | 213

The Catholic bishops of South Korea have expressed their “deep concern” over the ongoing violence and bloodshed in Myanmar. In a March the 11th letter addressed to Cardinal Maung Bo of Yangon, who heads the Myanmar episcopal conference, the Korean bishops expressed concern that “dignified lives that no one can deprive of are trampled” in the country. Virginia bishops decry enactment of bill expanding abortion coverage Bishops of the Commonwealth of Virginia have slammed the enactment of a bill expanding abortion coverage. Bishops Michael Burbidge of Arlington and Barry Knestout of Richmond denounced the March the 12th signing of House Bill 1896 and Senate Bill 1276 by Governor Ralph Northam - allowing abortion coverage to be included in health plans. South Sudan diocese embarks on a crusade to liberate child soldiers For South Sudan, which is plagued by violence against children, including forced recruitment as child soldiers, the diocese of Tombura-Yambio offers a glimmer of hope. Bishop Eduardo Hiiboro Kussala of the diocese has given sanctuary to a former child soldier who approached the Church for help and protection after renouncing the path of violence. Gunmen kidnap 39 college students in Nigeria Meanwhile, there appears to be no end in sight to the abduction spree in Nigeria. The latest incident took place in Kaduna state in the northwest of the country where unidentified gunmen attacked the Forestry College on March 11 midnight and abducted scores of people. Pope Francis urges world not to forget war-torn Syria On the eve of the 10th anniversary of the onset of civil war in Syria, Pope Francis prayed for an end to the conflict. During his Angelus address on March the 14th, the pontiff exhorted the world not to forget the plight of the “martyred” people of Syria, adding that there should be renewed efforts to rebuild the war-torn nation. Cardinal Tagle thanks pope for special Mass for the Philippines Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelisation of People, expressed his gratitude to Pope Francis for the paternal concern he showed towards Filipinos. He was speaking during the conclusion of a papal Mass marking 500 years of the arrival of Christianity to the Philippines. Pope Francis urges confessors to be merciful Pope Francis has urged confessors to be merciful like a brother, father, and a comforter for those who seek repentance. On Friday, the Holy Father addressed 870 clerics who took part in an annual course of the Apostolic Penitentiary in which he focused on the three expressions of confession. Colombian Bishop helps impoverished amidst death threats Finally, Colombian Bishop Rubén Darío Jaramillo, who is well known for working for the poor despite death threats from criminal organisations, is once again in the news for donating 41 houses. The bishop of Buenaventura has been receiving death threats since June 2020 for speaking out against violence plaguing the region.