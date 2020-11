Remembering John Paul II - George Weigel

George Weigel, JPII's Biographer, talks about the Pope John Paul II. Part of the #JP2Centenary project celebrating the 100th birth anniversary of John Paul II. Created in partnership with the St …

George Weigel, JPII's Biographer, talks about the Pope John Paul II. Part of the #JP2Centenary project celebrating the 100th birth anniversary of John Paul II. Created in partnership with the St Benet’s Institute at St Benet’s Hall, Oxford. Visit jp2.polishculture.org.uk for more.