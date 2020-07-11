Newborn Baby Boy Holds Coil That Couldn't Stop Him

Picture: Hai Phong International Hospital, #newsQeqxdfhuug

The photo shows a baby boy after his birth in June at Hai Phong International Hospital, Northern Vietnam. He clutches a contraceptive coil which was implanted in his 34-year-old mother.After the second child, the mother inserted the coil two years ago, but her son was stronger.Contrary to what was spread on social media, the baby doesn’t appear to have yanked the coil out. It appeared together with the baby, who then held it in his hand as the obstetrician took a picture.