Sorrowful Mysteries - Rosary with Sacred Art - Music: Debussy. Meditate on the sorrowful mysteries of the rosary with sacred art and music from Debussy. Note on ads: We have no intention of ever mone… More





Meditate on the sorrowful mysteries of the rosary with sacred art and music from Debussy.



Note on ads: We have no intention of ever monetizing this channel, and we use creative commons/public domain audio to avoid automatic ads on behalf of copyright holders. However, YouTube's new Terms of Service (as of Nov. 18, 2020) allow for showing ads even for videos that are not monetized and do not use copyrighted material, so you may see ads before our videos.



This video can be viewed without ads and downloaded here:



Music

Rêverie: David Hernando Vitores (Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0,

La Fille aux Cheveux de Lin: Patrizia Prati (Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0,

Arabesque No. 1: Patrizia Prati (Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0,

Clair de Lune: Brent Hugh (archive.org, CC BY-SA 2.5,



CC BY-SA 4.0:

CC BY-SA 2.5:

changes made: endings trimmed, volume levels adjusted



This video is released under CC BY-SA 4.0.



Images



Images are in the public domain in the United States and were sourced from Wikimedia Commons, the J. Paul Getty Museum, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, and the Metropolitan Museum of Art.



Works shown:



Caravaggio (Vatican Pinacoteca)

El Greco (Prado)

Sassoferrato

Bouguereau (Art Gallery of South Australia)

Dolci (Statens Mus. for Kunst)

Dürer (KHM, Vienna)



Agony:

Bloch (Frederiksborg Castle)

Mantegna (Musée des Beaux-Arts de Tours)

Guercino

Vasari (Mus. of Western Art)

Hofmann (Riverside Church)

Overbeck (Kunsthalle Hamburg)

M. de la Roca y Delgado (Prado)

Coypel

van Honthorst (Hermitage)

Tiepolo (Kunsthalle Hamburg)

Caravaggio (National Gallery, Ireland)

De Grebber (Mus. Catharijneconvent)

Dolci (Statens Museum for Kunst)



Scourging:

Caravaggio (Musée des Beaux-Arts de Rouen)

Guercino (Galleria Nazionale d'Arte Antica)

Mengs (Royal Palace of Madrid)

L. Carracci (Musée de la Chartreuse de Douai)

Bouguereau (Cathédrale Saint-Louis de la Rochelle)

Assereto (Hermitage)

N. Grassi (Museum of Fine Arts, Budapest)

Attributed to Jacques Blanchard (Minneapolis Institute of Art)

Antonio Vassilacchi (Basilica dei Santi Giovanni e Paolo, Venice)

Titian (Galleria Borghese, Rome)

Velázquez (National Gallery, London)

Reni (Chiesa della Trinità dei Pellegrini, Rome)

da Messina (Louvre)



Crowning:

van Honthorst (LACMA)

van Dyck (Prado)

Caravaggio (KHM, Vienna)

de Boulogne

Stom

Murillo

van Baburen (Mus. Catharijneconvent)

Bloch

Titian (KHM, Vienna)

Rubens (Hermitage)

Ciseri (Museo Cantonale d'Arte)

Circle of Antonio del Castillo (Museo de Bellas Artes de Córdoba)

Reni (Detroit Institute of Arts)



Carrying:

Raphael (Prado)

Tintoretto (Scuola Grande di San Rocco)

El Greco (Met)

D. Teniers the Elder

Murillo (Phila. Mus. of Art)

Garofalo (Hermitage)

Titian (Prado)

Rubens (Rijksmuseum)

Tiepolo (Gemäldegalerie)

Romanino

Mengs (Royal Palace of Madrid)

Botticelli and workshop (Courtauld Institute of Art)

Frangipane (Carmen Thyssen Mus.)



Crucifixion:

Tintoretto (Scuola Grande di San Rocco)

Rubens (Cathedral of Our Lady, Antwerp)

Murillo (Met)

Metsu (Capitoline Mus.)

Velazquez (Prado)

Vereshchagin

Bonnat (Petit Palais)

Bloch (Frederiksborg Castle)

Rubens (Getty Mus.)

van Dyck (Royal MFA, Antwerp)

Caravaggio (Vatican Pinacoteca)

Giaquinto (Minneapolis Institute of Art)

F. Camilo (San Jerónimo el Real)



Closing:

Bouguereau

Murillo (Museo de Bellas Artes de Sevilla)

