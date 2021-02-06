St. Anselm of Canterbury

'Come now, thou poor child of man, turn awhile from thy business, hide thyself for a little time from restless thoughts, cast away thy troublesome cares, put aside thy wearisome distractions. Give thyself a little leisure to converse with God, and take thy rest awhile in Him. Enter into the secret chamber of thy heart: leave everything without but God and what may help thee to seek after Him, and when thou hast shut the door, then do thou seek Him. Say now, O my whole heart, say now to God, "I seek Thy face; Thy face, Lord, do I seek." Come now then, O Lord my God, teach Thou my heart when and how I may seek Thee, where and how I may find Thee?'