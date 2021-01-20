Research Associate at the Catholic University of America Discusses Pro-Life Issues | EWTN News Night Multiple reports are indicating the abortion rate increased in the United States in 2018. This … More





Multiple reports are indicating the abortion rate increased in the United States in 2018. This includes a dramatic rise in the number of chemical abortions. Research associate at the Catholic University of America, Michael New, joins to explain why there was a rise in abortions in 2018. New discusses why pro-lifers should be particularly concerned with the increase in chemical abortions. The research associate shares what his expectations are on pro-life issues like the Hyde Amendment from the incoming Biden administration and his thoughts on the March for Life being mostly virtual this year. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: Research Associate at the Catholic University of America Discusses Pro-Life Issues | EWTN News NightMultiple reports are indicating the abortion rate increased in the United States in 2018. This includes a dramatic rise in the number of chemical abortions. Research associate at the Catholic University of America, Michael New, joins to explain why there was a rise in abortions in 2018. New discusses why pro-lifers should be particularly concerned with the increase in chemical abortions. The research associate shares what his expectations are on pro-life issues like the Hyde Amendment from the incoming Biden administration and his thoughts on the March for Life being mostly virtual this year. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly