Clicks33
Ex-Muslim Explains Why He Wanted to Terrorize London
An ex-Muslim (former Salafi) shares why he wanted to launch a terrorist attack in London, and why he decided not to terrorize his own city. David Wood. Here's the original video from Taqiyya Watch: …More
An ex-Muslim (former Salafi) shares why he wanted to launch a terrorist attack in London, and why he decided not to terrorize his own city. David Wood.
Here's the original video from Taqiyya Watch:
www.youtube.com/watch
www.youtube.com/watch
Here's the original video from Taqiyya Watch:
www.youtube.com/watch
www.youtube.com/watch