Ex-Muslim Explains Why He Wanted to Terrorize London

An ex-Muslim (former Salafi) shares why he wanted to launch a terrorist attack in London, and why he decided not to terrorize his own city. David Wood. Here's the original video from Taqiyya Watch: More
Here's the original video from Taqiyya Watch:
www.youtube.com/watch
