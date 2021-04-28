Angry Pro-Gay Bishop Insults Faithful During Homily

The local faithful protested outside Parramatta Cathedral, Australia, on April 25 against the anti-Catholic Bishop Vincent Long because of his opposition against a bill protecting children from homosex indoctrination at school.
The bill was introduced by an agnostic lawmaker. Dozens of Catholics held up banners saying, “Bishop Long is Wrong.” And, “Hands off our children.” They prayed at the Cathedral’s entrance before the 11:00 Eucharist which Long presided.
In his homily, Long insulted his flock for flying the "banner of Christendom." Indirectly, the furious prelate accused them of being a "cult" and "ghetto" which "refuses to engage, to dialogue or to challenge our contemporary culture" - while Long himself blindly panders to the oligarchs' homosexual ideology.
Talking to ChurchMilitant.com Charlie Bakhos, the organiser of the protest, called Long, his vicar general Christopher de Souza, and the diocesan executive director of Education Greg Whitby the "Axis of Evil" of Parramatta Diocese.
“We've had enough of this persecution in Australia and around the world. We find ourselves constantly having to defend our faith. It's time for them to go,” Bakhos added.
He called it hugely ironic that a non-Christian politician supports Catholic moral teaching, and a "Catholic" bishop who leads a whole diocese, rejects it.
