Republican Lawmakers Respond to More Than $4 Trillion in Spending Laid Out by President Biden

The Republican reaction to President Joe Biden's speech, where he laid out his plan for over $4 trillion in spending, centered as much on what he omitted from the speech as the policy proposals he addressed. Lawmakers say there was no mention of the crisis at the border or the Democratic party's increasing access to abortions. In the Republican response, Wednesday night, Senator Tim Scott mentioned the abortion issue, his faith and a promise by President Biden to unite the nation. Senator Tim Scott says, "Our nation is starving for more than empty platitudes. We need policies and progress that brings us closer together. But three months in, the actions of the president and his party are pulling us further and further apart." He continues, "We should be expanding opportunities and options for all families, not throwing money at certain issues because Democrats think they know best." Republicans say infrastructure spending that shrinks the US economy is not the answer, and neither is raising corporate taxes. Indiana Senator Mike Braun says, what the president is asking for will create a recession. Capitol Hill Correspondent, Erik Rosales reports.