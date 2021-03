Now it’s Trump’s VOICE that’s banned. Soon his IMAGE will be banned. Soon the THOUGHT of him will be banned. Soon YOUR THOUGHTS will be banned. "Facebook removes video of Trump interview with … More

Now it’s Trump’s VOICE that’s banned. Soon his IMAGE will be banned. Soon the THOUGHT of him will be banned. Soon YOUR THOUGHTS will be banned. "Facebook removes video of Trump interview with daughter-in-law Lara Trump"