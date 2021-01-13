EWTN News Nightly | Tuesday, January 12, 2021 On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: President Donald Trump said his speech given before deadly violence overtook Capitol Hill last week was analyzed by some … More





On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: President Donald Trump said his speech given before deadly violence overtook Capitol Hill last week was analyzed by some to be “totally appropriate.” At the same time, he denounced the mayhem and destruction that took place. Meanwhile, an important First Amendment case was brought before the Supreme Court. Senior Counsel for Alliance Defending Freedom, Kate Anderson, joins to discuss what exactly happened. Also, Catholic bishops renew their call to end capital punishment, which comes as the U.S. government has more executions scheduled this week. Democratic lawmakers are unveiling legislation to put an end to the federal death penalty. U.S. bishops are supportive of the Federal Death Penalty Prohibition Act. The Trump Administration has announced major changes in its COVID-19 vaccine distribution approach. Health and Human Services Secretary, Alex Azar, says the government will no longer hold back required second doses of the vaccines, practically doubling supply. Professor of Medicine at New York Medical College and Chairman of Medicine at St. Joseph University Hospital, Dr. Robert Lahita, joins to talk about the developments in the nation's fight against COVID-19. In Rome, Pope Francis officially recognized women serving as lectors, altar servers and helping to distribute Holy Communion at Mass. Sister Catherine Joseph, Dean of Theology at the Pontifical University of Saint Thomas Aquinas joins to discuss what the change in Canon Law from the Holy Father means. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: EWTN News Nightly | Tuesday, January 12, 2021On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: President Donald Trump said his speech given before deadly violence overtook Capitol Hill last week was analyzed by some to be “totally appropriate.” At the same time, he denounced the mayhem and destruction that took place. Meanwhile, an important First Amendment case was brought before the Supreme Court. Senior Counsel for Alliance Defending Freedom, Kate Anderson, joins to discuss what exactly happened. Also, Catholic bishops renew their call to end capital punishment, which comes as the U.S. government has more executions scheduled this week. Democratic lawmakers are unveiling legislation to put an end to the federal death penalty. U.S. bishops are supportive of the Federal Death Penalty Prohibition Act. The Trump Administration has announced major changes in its COVID-19 vaccine distribution approach. Health and Human Services Secretary, Alex Azar, says the government will no longer hold back required second doses of the vaccines, practically doubling supply. Professor of Medicine at New York Medical College and Chairman of Medicine at St. Joseph University Hospital, Dr. Robert Lahita, joins to talk about the developments in the nation's fight against COVID-19. In Rome, Pope Francis officially recognized women serving as lectors, altar servers and helping to distribute Holy Communion at Mass. Sister Catherine Joseph, Dean of Theology at the Pontifical University of Saint Thomas Aquinas joins to discuss what the change in Canon Law from the Holy Father means. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly