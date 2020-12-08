Chaldean Archbishop of Erbil, Bashar Warda, Discusses Pope Francis' Trip to Iraq | EWTN News Nightly Chaldean Archbishop of Erbil, Bashar Warda, joins to discuss Pope Francis' upcoming trip to Iraq. … More





Chaldean Archbishop of Erbil, Bashar Warda, joins to discuss Pope Francis' upcoming trip to Iraq. Archbishop Warda shares what the announced trip to Iraq means for Christian communities in the country and what Pope Francis will see when he's on the grounds of the Nineveh plains, an area devastated from attacks by the Islamic State. The archbishop also explains what the current situation of the coronavirus pandemic is like for Christians in the country, considering the Vatican stated they would take the pandemic into consideration. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: Chaldean Archbishop of Erbil, Bashar Warda, Discusses Pope Francis' Trip to Iraq | EWTN News NightlyChaldean Archbishop of Erbil, Bashar Warda, joins to discuss Pope Francis' upcoming trip to Iraq. Archbishop Warda shares what the announced trip to Iraq means for Christian communities in the country and what Pope Francis will see when he's on the grounds of the Nineveh plains, an area devastated from attacks by the Islamic State. The archbishop also explains what the current situation of the coronavirus pandemic is like for Christians in the country, considering the Vatican stated they would take the pandemic into consideration. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly