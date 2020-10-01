BCP’s commentary on a journalist’s interview with a homosexuality promoter, Vatican adviser, priest James Martin SJ

(Part four: Conversion therapy) Publicist : “What do you think about the idea of homosexuals undergoing conversion therapy?” Martin : “Conversion therapy has been rejected by almost all renowned psyc… More

(Part four: Conversion therapy)

Publicist

“What do you think about the idea of homosexuals undergoing conversion therapy?”

Martin

“Conversion therapy has been rejected by almost all renowned psychiatrists and psychologists. It can cause great psychological, emotional, and even physical harm to a person. It should be completely rejected.”

Commentary

cause great psychological, emotional, and even physical harm to a person

Martin

“I know people who have undergone this so-called therapy and told me what a nightmare it was!”

Commentary

Jim Domen

“We are being targeted by city, state and the federal governments here in the United States.”

Church United

Ken Williams

Changed

“It’s OK for everyone else to choose their sexual identity, but not us! ... Who is running this country?”

Elizabeth Woning

Changed

“We have chosen a different route for our lives, and in following that path, either through professional counselling or faith-based discipleship (and repentance), we’ve attained levels of wholeness and fulfilment that most assume is impossible. Many people, upon hearing our testimonies are seeking what we have.”

Kevin Whitt

“I lived a life of much gender confusion and much abuse – verbally, physically, and sexually. God changed my life! If He can change me, He can change anybody!”

Angel Colon

“Yes, I am known as a massacre survivor, but I really want to be known as living proof that God does transform lives. Change is possible, and we should have the right to share our stories.”

April Lockhart

“I had fully believed in this lie that people can’t change, and if you try to change them it’s detrimental to their health. That’s a lie! I have changed; I have my husband and children. I am a healthy and happy woman!”

Jason Maxwell

“Having been sexually abused at a very young age, it caused me to have a very distorted view on love, relationships, and sexuality.”

“I now stand before you as the proud father of three beautiful children and the proud husband of a loving wife. Overcomers exist.”

Dr. Satinover provides an overview of 15 major studies involving a total of 622 homosexuals under treatment

even including cases when treatment is the client’s explicit request

882 participants

proves that change is possible

There are thousands of ex-gays around the world who are proof of true transformation, from a person immorally enslaved to a truly free person.

(To be continued)

The Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate (BCP) is a community of monks, priests and bishops living in monasteries. The BCP is headed by Patriarch Elijah with two Secretary Bishops, +Timothy and +Methodius. The BCP arose from the need to defend the fundamental Christian truths against heresies and apostasy. It does not recognize pseudo Pope Bergoglio and is not subordinate to him.