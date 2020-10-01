Clicks51
BCP’s commentary on a journalist’s interview with a homosexuality promoter, Vatican adviser, priest James Martin SJ
(Part four: Conversion therapy)
Publicist: “What do you think about the idea of homosexuals undergoing conversion therapy?”
Martin: “Conversion therapy has been rejected by almost all renowned psychiatrists and psychologists. It can cause great psychological, emotional, and even physical harm to a person. It should be completely rejected.”
Commentary: It is a lie to say that conversion therapy is rejected by all renowned experts in the field. We must add: it is rejected by those experts who promote homosexuality. The need for conversion therapy follows from the teaching of the Church and should be the fruit of repentance. A person must first admit the sinful addiction that enslaves him and then resort to appropriate means of liberation, which are repentance, prayer and austerity. Above all, it is necessary to avoid the near occasion of sin and those who tempt to sin. However, the Jesuit Martin radically rejects conversion and says that it will cause great psychological, emotional, and even physical harm to a person. Such statement is absurd and false.
The Scripture warns that sodomites face the punishment of eternal fire. By rejecting conversion, the Jesuit Martin condemns them to eternal damnation. He does not allow them to be set free by Christ. Nor does he allow medical professionals to cooperate with them on their healing process. The Jesuit Martin thus serves the devil rather than Christ.
Martin: “I know people who have undergone this so-called therapy and told me what a nightmare it was!”
Commentary: The testimony of converted homosexuals who have undergone conversion therapy shows the exact opposite of what the Jesuit Martin says.
On 1 November 2019, ex-gays in the United States gathered in front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., asking Congress not to enforce laws that prohibit conversion therapies for LGBT people. Worldwide propaganda is literally forcing people, and even children, to become LGBTQ sexual deviants. However, when a person who has been manipulated and deeply injured wants to return to his natural way of life, he begins to be persecuted.
Jim Domen, a former homosexual, now a married father of three, said at the event: “We are being targeted by city, state and the federal governments here in the United States.” Jim Domen is the founder of Church United – a coalition of California churches seeking to shape the moral culture of the state.
Ken Williams, a former homosexual, married father of four, cofounder of Changed – a growing movement of former homosexuals, said: “It’s OK for everyone else to choose their sexual identity, but not us! ... Who is running this country?”
Elizabeth Woning, cofounder of Changed, has been married for 14 years and has never more returned to her old way of life. “We have chosen a different route for our lives, and in following that path, either through professional counselling or faith-based discipleship (and repentance), we’ve attained levels of wholeness and fulfilment that most assume is impossible. Many people, upon hearing our testimonies are seeking what we have.”
Kevin Whitt had sexual encounters with several thousands of men: “I lived a life of much gender confusion and much abuse – verbally, physically, and sexually. God changed my life! If He can change me, He can change anybody!”
Angel Colon, a homosexual who was shot six times during the 2016 nightclub massacre, said: “Yes, I am known as a massacre survivor, but I really want to be known as living proof that God does transform lives. Change is possible, and we should have the right to share our stories.”
April Lockhart, former lesbian: “I had fully believed in this lie that people can’t change, and if you try to change them it’s detrimental to their health. That’s a lie! I have changed; I have my husband and children. I am a healthy and happy woman!”
Jason Maxwell, former homosexual: “Having been sexually abused at a very young age, it caused me to have a very distorted view on love, relationships, and sexuality.” Although as an adult he lived in an 11-year homosexual partnership, God touched his life, and he was instantly delivered from his same-sex attraction. He says: “I now stand before you as the proud father of three beautiful children and the proud husband of a loving wife. Overcomers exist.”
(Source: lifesitenews.com/…ock-escape-from-lgbt-lifestyle)
Until 1974, the professional literature contained a large number of works on the treatment of homosexuality. Dr. Satinover provides an overview of 15 major studies involving a total of 622 homosexuals under treatment, more than half of whom were healed. These results contradict the theory that homosexuality cannot be changed. Following a forced decision, the American Psychiatric Association (APA) removed homosexuality from its list of mental illnesses (1973). As a result, the number of publications gradually began to decline to a minimum, as they were no longer welcome. However, some psychoanalysts and courageous psychotherapists have not given up in the fight for the truth and entered into open opposition to the views represented by homosexual activists. They established the professional organization NARTH. The organization was formed in response to the APA’s attempt to declare homosexuality treatment a violation of psychiatric practice, even including cases when treatment is the client’s explicit request. Joseph Nicolosi, Ph.D., is the author of a large study published in 1997. It involved 882 participants and just as clearly proves that change is possible. There are thousands of ex-gays around the world who are proof of true transformation, from a person immorally enslaved to a truly free person. The Jesuit Martin’s theories are a purposeful lie and manipulation.
(To be continued)
Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate
19 September 2020
The Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate (BCP) is a community of monks, priests and bishops living in monasteries. The BCP is headed by Patriarch Elijah with two Secretary Bishops, +Timothy and +Methodius. The BCP arose from the need to defend the fundamental Christian truths against heresies and apostasy. It does not recognize pseudo Pope Bergoglio and is not subordinate to him.
