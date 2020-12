Basilica di Santa Maria Maggiore is a major basilica and the largest Catholic Marian Church in Rome, Italy. Relic of the Crib or Manger of the Nativity of Jesus Christ can be found in the Basilica … More

Basilica di Santa Maria Maggiore is a major basilica and the largest Catholic Marian Church in Rome, Italy. Relic of the Crib or Manger of the Nativity of Jesus Christ can be found in the Basilica and it is said to contain wood from Holy Crib.