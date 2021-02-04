Sudden Eruption of Volcano Fuego Guatemala - Feb 2021 Fuego (Spanish Volcán de Fuego - volcano of fire) is a stratovolcano in the western part of Guatemala. Height above sea level - 3763 m. It is … More





Fuego (Spanish Volcán de Fuego - volcano of fire) is a stratovolcano in the western part of Guatemala. Height above sea level - 3763 m.

It is located near the city of Antigua, lies in a chain of volcanoes that stretch along the Pacific coast of Guatemala, and is part of a basalt volcanic complex. One of the most active volcanoes in Guatemala.



