World Over - 2021-05-06 - Full Episode with Raymond Arroyo



FR. GERALD MURRAY, canon lawyer and priest of the Archdiocese of New York, and PATRICK BRENNAN, professor of law at Villanova University discuss the growing controversy over whether politicians and public figures who support and promote abortion should present themselves for Holy Communion. MOST REV. SALVATORE CORDILEONE, Archbishop of San Francisco joins us to discuss his new pastoral letter, "Before I Formed You in the Womb I Knew You: A Pastoral Letter on the Human Dignity of the Unborn, Holy Communion and Catholics in Public Life." BOB and JEANNE BERNEY, the CEO and President of Picturehouse are here to talk about the theatrical RE-release of the acclaimed Marian film, Fatima, out in theaters May 7th.