Human Rights Lawyer Francis Boyle on Coronavirus pandemic | EXCLUSIVE. As the world battles COVID-19, several theories about its existence and its origin are doing the rounds. One of them is about how it spread and it was from a leak from a Wuhan lab, an experiment that went wrong many say.
Human Rights Lawyer Francis Boyle on Coronavirus pandemic | EXCLUSIVE.
As the world battles COVID-19, several theories about its existence and its origin are doing the rounds. One of them is about how it spread and it was from a leak from a Wuhan lab, an experiment that went wrong many say.
TIMES NOW's Poonam Burde speaks to Francis Boyle, Human Rights Lawyer, U.S on #Coronavirus pandemic. Listen in.
