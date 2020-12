Father Probo Vaccarini of Rimini Diocese, Italy, has died at the age of 101 years.He was born on 4 June 1919 and fougth 1942 in Russia during Second World War, then he became a surveyor and got married when he was 33.At age 51, his wife Anna Maria Vannucci died. Vaccarini became a priest at the age of 69 and was a parish priest for 30 years.His four sons became priests before him. He also had three daughters.