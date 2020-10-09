Clicks61

THE PASSION OF THE CHRIST: RESURRECTION (2022) - Concept Trailer [HD]

Bos016
2
youtube.com/watch?v=YGInl-YKkrE
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

Caroline03
  • Report
Super! BUT! Is that meant to be Jesus's voice? Shouldn't He sound like "God the Son," & not "God the Grandpa?"
Caroline03
  • Report
......and Richard Harris died 20 years ago....... 😊
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up