Is This Torture?

In this video I start off slow but pick up steam as I submit the evidence and examples. By comparing our situation to the study of torture & coercion on Prisoners of War, I believe it becomes clear … More

In this video I start off slow but pick up steam as I submit the evidence and examples. By comparing our situation to the study of torture & coercion on Prisoners of War, I believe it becomes clear that what we are being put through with the virus response is a near perfect parallel to the Amnesty International definition of torture & Bidermans ‘Chart of Coercion.’ To support my work / say thank you for work I’ve already done you can send a contribution via paypal here: paypal.me/PollyStGeorge. Checks via mail must be made out to Polly Media. My PO Box address is here: www.amazingpolly.net/contact.html You can find my video backup channel here: (please consider subscribing over there so you can find me if I’m ever deleted from YT.) www.bitchute.com/channel/ZofFQQoDoqYT/ Amnesty International Report on Torture : www.amnesty.org/…/act400011975eng…