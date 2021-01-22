ROSARY: SORROWFUL MYSTERY: TUE & FRI (PLAIN BACKGROUND) 00:00 - The Sorrowful Mystery - Sign of the Cross 04:12 - 1st Sorrowful - The Agony in the Garden of Gethsemane 07:55 - 2nd Sorrowful - … More

ROSARY: SORROWFUL MYSTERY: TUE & FRI (PLAIN BACKGROUND)



00:00 - The Sorrowful Mystery - Sign of the Cross

04:12 - 1st Sorrowful - The Agony in the Garden of Gethsemane

07:55 - 2nd Sorrowful - The Scourging at The Pillar

11:45 - 3rd Sorrowful - The Crowning with Thorns

15:44 - 4th Sorrowful - The Carrying of the Cross

19:08 - 5th Sorrowful - Jesus dies on the Cross

22:43 - Hail Holy Queen and The Litany