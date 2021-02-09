TRADCATKNIGHT: NEW! SPECIAL GUEST EXCLUSIVE PODCAST: FEBRUARY 9: DR PAUL BYRNE, “WHEN DID MEDICINE CHANGE GREATLY & COVID 19 VACCINE INFORMATION TO CONSENT OR DECLINE”

Dr. Paul A. Byrne is a Board Certified Neonatologist and Pediatrician. He is the Founder of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at SSM Cardinal Glennon Children’s Medical Center in St. Louis, MO. He is Clinical Professor of Pediatrics at University of Toledo, College of Medicine. He is a member of the American Academy of Pediatrics and Fellowship of Catholic Scholars.Dr. Byrne is past-President of the Catholic Medical Association (USA), formerly Clinical Professor of Pediatrics at St. Louis University in St. Louis, MO and Creighton University in Omaha, NE. He was Professor of Pediatrics and Chairman of the Pediatric Department at Oral Roberts University School of Medicine and Chairman of the Ethics Committee of the City of Faith Medical and Research Center in Tulsa, OK. He is author and producer of the film “Continuum of Life” and author of the books “Life, Life Support and Death,” “Beyond Brain Death,” and “Is ‘Brain Death’ True Death?”Dr. Byrne has presented testimony on “life issues” to nine state legislatures beginning in 1967. He opposed Dr. Kevorkian on the television program “Cross-Fire.” He has been interviewed on Good Morning America, public television in Japan and participated in the British Broadcasting Corporation Documentary “Are the Donors Really Dead?” Dr. Byrne has authored articles against euthanasia, abortion, and “brain death” in medical journals, law literature and lay press.CATHOLIC DOCTOR PAUL BYRNE JOINS THE SHOW AGAIN TO DISCUSS THE COVID 19 SITUATION, MASKS, VACCINES, FEAR IN SOCIETY, TREATMENTS, LOCKDOWNS AND MUCH MORE!