Mystery Sonata No. 14, "The Assumption of the Virgin" - H.I.F. Biber (1644-1704)

Baroque violinist Fiona Hughes performs H.I.F. Biber's Mystery Sonata No. 14, "The Assumption of the Virgin" with Three Notch'd Road - The Charlottesville Baroque Ensemble at their concert "Flower of Paradise: Music Inspired by the Virgin Mary" performed on Friday, February 3, 2017 at Trinity Episcopal Church in Staunton, Virginia. Video by Stewart Searle of Bravi Films