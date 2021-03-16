Magellan and the Santo Niño On this day (16 March) in 1521, 500 years ago, Magellan arrived in the Philippine Islands. With him came the Christian Faith, represented by the gift of this statue of … More

Magellan and the Santo Niño



On this day (16 March) in 1521, 500 years ago, Magellan arrived in the Philippine Islands. With him came the Christian Faith, represented by the gift of this statue of the Infant Jesus. As Pope Francis said: "500 years have passed since the Christian message first arrived in the Philippines. You received the joy of the Gospel: the good news that God so loved us that he gave his Son for us. And this joy is evident in your people. We see it in your eyes, on your faces, in your songs and in your prayers". This painting is in the San Agustin museum in Intramuros, Manila.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr