Burke: Bishops Speak Like Secular Managers, Covid-19 Is "Used"

Worldly forces make us believe that we are "alone and dependent" upon them while they enslave us to their "godless and murderous agenda,” Cardinal Burke said.In a Saturday homily in La Crosse, Wisconsin, Burke warns of a “worldwide spread of Marxist materialism” which brings destruction and death and seems "to seize the governing power over our nation.”It is clear that Covid-19 “has been used" by forces inimical to families and to freedom to advance their evil agenda, the so-called "Great Reset" which is brought about by the manipulation of citizens and nations through ignorance and fear, Burke said according to AlphaNewsMn.com (December 13).He notices that the bishops talk like secular managers to the faithful, “In encountering the world, the Church accommodates herself to the world instead of calling the world to conversion.”